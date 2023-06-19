DEVOTEES WEARING SKIMPY CLOTHES NOT ALLOWED AT RAJASTHANS LORD SHRI CHARBHUJA NATH TEMPLE

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Devotees have to wear decent clothes while visiting Lord Shri Charbhuja Nath temple located in Kotri town of Rajasthan. A famous pilgrimage place situated in Rajasthan's Mewar district. A decision to this effect was taken by the Kotri Charbhuja Temple Trust on Monday.

A sign board has also been put up outside the temple urging people not to wear short or skimpy outfits such as half-pants, Bermudas, mini-skirt, nightgowns, torn jeans or others that reveal the body parts. Devotees should not visit the temple wearing such dresses. People wearing indecent garments will not be allowed to enter the temple premises. Such people will be asked to offer prayers from outside the temple. The temple trust said that the temple is a symbol of faith and dignity and the decision was taken to maintain the sanctity.

At several temples across the country, the Managing Committees have been taking decisions urging people to wear decent clothes. Sudarshan Gadodia, president of Bhagwan Shree Charbhuja Temple Trust, said, "Kotri Charbhuja Temple is the famous religious place in Mewar. The temple gained prominence in the country over the past 15 years."

"From now, devotees visiting the temple, including, boys and girls, will be allowed to visit the temple wearing clothes as per the Indian culture and tradition. The temple is a symbol of faith and dignity. Hence, to maintain the sanctity of the precincts, the Kotri Charbhuja Temple Trust has decided that those coming to the temple should not wear shorts, mini-skirts, short pants and torn jeans," he pointed out.