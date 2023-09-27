Jaipur: Despite the buzz over sudden limelight to BJP leader and ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Monday rally amid speculation of her near political oblivion, the leader's role in the party seems still unclear.

Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's surprise visit to Raje's residence just before teh PM rally, set off speculations about her possible role but the issue again died down after PM Modi rally. She was not given chance to speak at Parivartan Maha Sammelan in Jaipur.

This event signified the culmination of the BJP's extensive four-phase yatra that was spearheaded by senior party leaders across Rajasthan, traversing all 200 assembly constituencies with the aim of building momentum for the party ahead of the impending state elections.

Despite her waning influence, the BJP can not ignore her in the upcoming elections, a party functionary said. Vasundhara's role can also be important in terms of the strategy of the party to take on the might of Ashok Gehlot-led Congress.

The BJP is fighting factionalism in its rank and file and does not have a credible CM face in Rajasthan. Neither Raje nor state BJP President CP Joshi has emerged as the credible leader on whom the party can rely on. According to a party source, PM Modi will be the face of BJP and the work of the central government will be highlighted to seek mandate this time. According to political analyst Shyam Sundar Sharma, after being at the helm of state BJP politics for two decades, Raje is finding herself out in the cold.

There is a shadow over the political future of Raje and her loyalists. Sharma said Raje has tried to exert her influence in the party what with her flaunting of supporter base during a women's event but it hardly reflected her influence.

In his election speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the workers to give priority to the BJP's election symbol, the lotus symbol. It is believed that Modi had hinted at the fact that BJP is not going to base itself on any one face for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan and the party is sticking to its earlier stand.

In his speech of about half an hour, Modi did not even once talk about the work of the previous BJP government under Raje.

Cadre benefit to CP Joshi

The priority given to BJP state president CP Joshi during the PM's visit as the head of the party also raised questions about Raje's position. Joshi not only gave his speech just before Modi, but also was the onkly leader riding the cart of PM Modi while welcoming him from the helipad to the meeting venue.

Earlier it was believed that Vasundhara Raje would come to the meeting venue riding the cart with Modi.