Derailment of goods train in Rajasthan: Train services affected in Jaipur division

Jaipur (Rajasthan) : Two wagons of a goods train derailed between Jobner and Hirnoda railway stations on Jaipur-Madar section of Jaipur division, Rajasthan today morning. Due to this derailment, the train services were disrupted on the route. About six trains were canceled and railway officials reached the spot after getting information about the incident.

Restoration work has been started to restart the railway traffic. According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the traffic of the up railway line has been affected between Asalpur Jobner and Hirnoda stations. The railway administration has immediately sent an accident relief vehicle to the spot. Top officials have reached the spot. Work has been started on war footing to restore railway traffic, the CPRO said.

Cancelled trains:



Train number 19735, Jaipur-Marwar train service will remain canceled on 15 July



Train number 19736, Marwar-Jaipur rail service will remain canceled on 15th July



Train number 22977, Jaipur-Jodhpur rail service will remain canceled on 15th July



Train number 22978, Jodhpur-Jaipur rail service will remain canceled on 15th July



Train number 09605, Ajmer-Jaipur rail service will remain canceled on 15th July



Train number 09606, Jaipur-Ajmer rail service will remain canceled on 15th July



Train number 19719, Jaipur-Suratgarh train service leaving Jaipur on 15th July is canceled at Kanakpura station. This train service will remain canceled between Kanakpura to Suratgarh.