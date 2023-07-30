Udaipur (Rajasthan): A heart-wrenching incident was reported in Udaipur of Rajasthan where a mother strangulated her 14-year-old son. Husband Deepak Parikh told the Ambamata police that he went for the morning walk leaving his wife and son at home. He said, "When he returned home, his mentally disturbed wife tied her son to a clothesline and killed him.

When he came back, the gate of the house was locked from inside. With the help of the neighbours, the relatives broke open the door and entered the house where they saw the accused woman sitting comfortably. While the body of the son was lying on the bed, a little far away from the woman. Whose neck also had strangulation marks? Two pieces of rope were also lying near the bed. The police, including Ambamata police officer Hanuwant Singh Rajpurohit, reached the spot, shifted the body to the mortuary of MB Hospital, and took the accused woman into their custody.

Ambamata Police Station police officer Hanuwant Singh Rajpurohit said on Sunday they received the information stating that one Manisha Pareekh had killed her 14-year-old soon in Saheli Nagar of Ambamata. The incident is being investigated. The police officer told that the accused woman was suffering from mental depression for a long time. The police officer said that the boy, his mother, and his father were staying on the first floor while on the ground floor boy's paternal uncle and grandparents are staying. The father of the deceased had gone for a morning walk when the incident took place. After committing the heinous crime, the woman reportedly called her husband and asked him to bring vegetables."