Jodhpur: Kailash Manju, a notorious criminal and history-sheeter was arrested by special team of Delhi Police, offficials said. It is learnt that Manju was taken into custody by the Special Team of Delhi Police on Sunday. An official said that illegal arms and cartridges were found from Manju's possession. Accordingly, a case under the Arms Act has been registered against him.

It is pertinent to mention that habitual offender Kailash Manju has 42 cases registered against him in Jodhpur and adjacent areas. The police had announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh rupees on him. Besides Delhi Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was also on a lookout for Kailash Manhu in connection with an illegal arms smuggling case.

The NIA had raided several premises of Kailash Manju on Feb. 21 this year. The NIA had also summoned the family members of Kailash Manju and asked them to appear for questioning in Delhi. Following his arrest from Jodhpur, the Delhi Police has not yet officially issued any statement over Manju's arrest. Sources said that Manju was arrested in connection with cases registered against him at Shastri Nagar and Housing Board police stations in Jodhpur.

The case against Manju at Shastri Nagar Police Station was registered in 2017, sources said. Manju is believed to be a bitter rival of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi and Kailash Manju were friends till 2017 when both came face to face over alleged extortion of two businessmen of Jodhpur. Manju's family lives in a flat in Vitarag Colony in Boranada area.