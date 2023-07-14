Rajsamand (Rajasthan) : A ghastly surfaced on Thursday in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan where 4 innocent children died due to drowning. The incident is being reported from Amet area of ​​Rajsamand. While playing, 4 children who went to bathe in the pond and drowned in the water. Their dead bodies have been taken out.

After this painful accident, mourning has spread all around. Because all the four children are said to be from the same family. According to information, there is chaos in Racheti village, about 25 km from Amet. On Thursday afternoon, 3 girls and a boy who went to bathe in a small pond near the township. When the children did not return home for a long time, the family members went out to find them.

The bodies of the four children were found in the pond. After which, mourning spread in the family and the village. The bereaved families remained in shock and grief. The victims were identified as Devalal Bagaria's daughter Lakshmi (9), Sakina (11) and Jagdish Bagaria's son Suresh (8) and daughter Lasa (9), living in Bagaria Basti in front of secondary school in Racheti village.

Also Read : Yamuna ingress: Kejriwal seeks Army help as Delhi's busiest roads submerge

The children were seen were playing together on Thursday afternoon, locals said. The small pond behind their settlement was full of water after recent rains. The bodies have been recovered from the pond. The post mortem has been conducted. The bodies were handed over to the families for conducting last rites.