DAUGHTER OF KARSEVAK KILLED DURING POLICE FIRING IN 1992 INVITED TO RAM LALLA CONSECRATION

Banswara: A woman whose father was killed during the massacre of Karsevaks in 1990 has been invited by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to participate in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22. Smriti Chaudhary was grateful for being invited to the Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha programme. However, she said that her father Sanjay Kumar would have been elated had he been at this holy ceremony.

Smriti, originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, shifted to Banswara after her marriage to Ritesh Chaudhary. Her father was one of the thousand Hindu devotees, who fell prey to police brutality on November 2, 1990. It was Kartik Purnima when thousands of Karsevaks started marching towards the Ram Janmabhoomi site. The security personnel lined up on the road to obstruct the path of the devotees since they had been ordered to prevent them from reaching the then-disputed location.

The Hindu devotees adamantly sat there and began reciting Bhajans and chanting the name of Lord Ram as the security guards attempted to stop them. The police responded quickly to directives issued by the Inspector General. The Karsevaks were subjected to tear gas shells and lathis, but the unwavering Ram Bhakts did not back down. All of a sudden, the guards opened fire at the Karsevaks killing and injuring many.

Smriti revealed that her father was one among the Hindu martyrs that night and after his death, her mother struggled hard to bring her and her sister Kritika up. Smriti said that the RSS workers came over to the house and handed over the invitation letter. As per the information the couple received, arrangements for accommodation and food have been made free of cost.