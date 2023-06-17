Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into deep depression, causes heavy rainfall in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) : Cyclone Biparjoy, which left Gujarat and weakened into a deep depression, caused strong winds and heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan today. The districts that came under its severe impact include Barmer, Sirohi, Udaipur, Jalore, and Jodhpur in western Rajasthan. Gales damaged houses, cars as well as crops in some areas.

As per the IMD, winds blowing at 50 to 60 kph swept across the affected parts. The sky has been overcast over Rajasthan on account of the advent of the Biparjoy storm. An 'orange' alert has been issued for Jalore, Barmer, Sirohi and Pali. Thousands of people from several villages in the Barmer district have been moved to safer places. Two flights from Udaipur to Delhi and Mumbai have been cancelled due to the Biparjoy storm. Several trains have also been cancelled. Three inches of rainfall was recorded in Churu's Bidasar on Friday night. Rainfall of 5 inches each was recorded at Sedwa and Mount Abu in the last 24 hours.

The impact of Biparjoy is expected to remain in Rajasthan till Sunday. Power cuts were imposed in many villages since Friday night in the Jalore district. Flash floods occurred in some low-lying areas. Offices remained closed. Educational institutions are shut down in the affected parts.

The effect of cyclone Biparjoy is clearly visible in the Sirohi district. It has been raining with strong winds in the district since Friday. The maximum effect of the cyclone was seen in Mount Abu, where the wind blew at a speed of about 50 km per hour. After the rains, water entered in the springs flowing into the mountains in Mount Abu.

Due to many villages of Revdar being adjacent to Gujarat, there was more effect of the cyclone. Electric poles and wires fell in Nimbaj village, due to which the power supply in the area was interrupted. The power supply in Mount Abu has come to a standstill since Friday. Trees fell in Mount Abu Electricity in many areas since last night. The effect of the storm is being seen in the only hill station.

Many trees fell at Delvada, City, Nakkilek Parikrama Path, Sunset Point, Achalgarh Road and other places. According to the information, about one dozen trees have fallen on Mount Abu. Due to the falling of trees, there was a power failure in many parts of Mount Abu since Friday night.

After the effect of the storm, District Collector Dr Bhavarlal Chaudhary appealed to the residents of the district to stay in their houses and be vigilant. In the Mount Abu subdivision, the administration has declared a two-day holiday for schools. Along with this, boating has been stopped in Nakkilek. Due to the storm, tourists are also not reaching Mount Abu, many tourists have also cancelled their bookings.