CYCLONE BIPARJOY RAILWAY TRACK BREACHED AT FIVE PLACES IN RAJASTHAN

New Delhi: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that railway track breached at five places in Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjopy. He, however, said that timely action was taken and passenger trains were diverted.

"Track breached at five places in Rajasthan due to Biparjoy Cyclone," Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a Tweet. According to Vaishnaw, Railways took timely action and diverted passenger trains. "Work is going at war footing to restore the tracks," he added.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which left Gujarat and weakened into a deep depression, caused strong winds and heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday. The districts that came under its severe impact included Barmer, Sirohi, Udaipur, Jalore, and Jodhpur in western Rajasthan. Gales damaged houses, cars as well as crops in some areas. Several trains were cancelled in the state due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

The impact of Biparjoy is expected to remain in Rajasthan till Sunday. Power cuts were imposed in many villages since Friday night in the Jalore district. Flash floods occurred in some low-lying areas. Offices remained closed. Educational institutions were closed in the affected parts.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas due to Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujrat on Saturday, said that the Gujarat government has achieved a major success as no deaths took place though Cyclone Biparjoy landed with a wind speed of 140 kmph.

