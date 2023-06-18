CYCLONE BIPARJOY ONE DROWNS IN BEDAL RIVER SEVERAL AREAS UNDER WATER IN RAJASTHAN

Pali (Rajasthan): Even three days after cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch, a youth riding a Scorpio died after allegedly being drowned in Pali's Bedal river on Sunday while several areas in Rajasthan remained flooded.

The youth, identified as the driver of former Vice President Hameed Ansari's son was going from Falna in Rajasthan's Pali to Delhi, when the accident occurred. Administrative officials were present at the spot and the youth's body was taken out of the water. It has been sent for post-mortem to Falna Hospital.

Six persons have been rescued in Karanwa village of Desuri area in Pali so far. The tehsildar himself went to the river to rescue the trapped villagers. According to eyewitnesses, six persons were riding on a tractor when the vehicle got stuck in the Karanwa river bed. After which, Desuri tehsildar Kailash Inania himself rescued the trapped people.

Over a dozen dams have overflowed. The gauge of Jawai dam has risen upto 32.40 feet while the Balwana, Khiwandi, Sindru, Jadri, Dujana, Galdera, Takhatgarh, Dantiwada, Kot, Dhani, Guzana and Sali dams are flowing above danger level. After heavy rainfall in Pali district, water reached up to the national highway along Sumerpur to Dhola. The administration has issued an alert and vehicles are being stopped near Bar and Jadan. District Collector Namit Mehta is monitoring the situation closely.

After the cyclone, it has been raining incessantly in Jodhpur city for the last 16 hours leaving the roads flooded. Several major roads and colonies have been water-logged. The road in front of the Mahamandir railway station is submerged under 3 feet of water. Many traders have decided to keep their establishments closed due to the rainfall. The government offices are already closed as it is Sunday. The administration has appealed common people to leave their houses only when they have some very important work.

Also Read: Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of affected areas

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas of Jakhau and Mandvi districts had said that 47 people were injured during the cyclone but no deaths were reported. Over a lakh people have been relocated to temporary shelters and power outages were recorded in 4,500 villages.