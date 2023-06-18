Cyclone Biparjoy leaves huge damage at Rajasthan's Abu Road, Sirohi

Sirohi, Mount Abu (Rajasthan) : Torrential rains due to Cyclone Biparjoy caused widespread damage at Sirohi, Mount Abu and other places in Rajasthan. Abu Road was the worst hit with power cuts reported for more than 36 hours. After the rains, the rivulets and drains are in spate.

The roads in some areas are waterlogged, due to which traffic is halted and tourists faced inconvenience. On the other hand, even after 40 hours in Mount Abu, electricity has not been restored in many areas. Mobile services have been cut off. At the Swaroopganj-Kotda road in Pindwara, traffic was disrupted.

Bhula of Pindwara area, Valoria and Vasa dams have overflowed. Traffic has been disrupted due to the falling of dozens of trees across the district, while the power supply has come to a standstill due to the falling of the current poles. Talking about the rainfall figures in the last 24 hours, maximum rainfall has been recorded in Shivganj with 13 inches in 24 hours.

Similarly, there was a rainfall of 10 inches in Revdar, 8 inches in Abu Road, 202 mm in Deldar tehsil, 176 mm in Pindwara and 125 mm in Sirohi. The department has not yet received the rain figures for Mount Abu. Still, the rains are continuing across the district. The lack of repairs in the sewerage system caused greater damage during the rains.

There are potholes lying at many places from the bus stand to the railway station, due to which the route was diverted from the city at night. Raja Kothi Road was closed. At Santapur, debris blocked a big drain and water entered people's homes. The Luniapura underbridge and the Khadat underbridge were filled with water, posing a danger to traffic.

The situation in Abu Road is continuously deteriorating. Banas River is flowing at its full speed, and administration and police officials are constantly visiting the submergence area, appealing to people to stay away from the water. In the foothills, water is flowing at high speed on the road in front of Aamthala Road and Trauma Center, but people are crossing the water risking their lives. Water is being evacuated from the under-construction Battista Dam project.

For the first time, a large amount of water has come into the under-construction dam, due to which the surrounding electric poles have been submerged. Efforts are being made to remove the water along with the officials of the Irrigation Department and the administration team so that the power supply of the area can be restored.

Efforts are being made to drain the water from the slope of the dam. There will be more inflow of water in the Banas River due to which the administration has appealed to the people living on the banks of the river to be cautious. Dozens of trees and poles fell across the district, the district administration saw the arrangement at the shelter.

Due to trees falling on wires and uprooting of poles, there is a power failure in most parts. The artisans living in the dam area were evacuated and shifted to other safe places. Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha reached the lower settlements to take stock of the deteriorating condition of the settlements. Taking cognizance of the situation, necessary directions were given to the officials.