Rajasthan: Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 400 villages in dark

Barmer (Rajasthan): After Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy has now wreaked havoc in the Balotra area of Barmer district of Rajasthan, officials said. According to officials, there is no electricity in 400 villages of the district.

According to Ramesh Pawar, media in-charge of Discoms, 700 electric poles fell due to strong winds and rains in the district. Till now the Discoms have suffered a loss of lakhs of rupees. Pawar added that efforts are on to restore power in the villages. Meanwhile, the water level of the Melli dam has increased.

Due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Biparjoy, a flood-like situation has been formed due to severe water-logging in some areas of Chauhtan, Sedwa, Dhanau, Dhorimanna in the district. People are facing many problems due to it.

Officials said that it is raining continuously since Saturday night in Sivana, Balotra, Samdari, and the surrounding areas. Due to incessant rain, water entered Samdari Common Service Centre (CSC), due to which patients faced a lot of difficulties. "It took a lot of effort to drain out water from the CSC," they added.

At the request of the district administration, the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into service. "The NDRF teams along with officials from the district administration are evacuating people from the waterlogged areas. They are being moved to safer places. We are also taking help of Army," the official added.

Torrential rains due to Cyclone Biparjoy caused widespread damage at Sirohi, Mount Abu and other places in Rajasthan. Abu Road was the worst hit with power cuts reported for more than 36 hours. After the rains, the rivulets and drains are in spate. The roads in some areas are waterlogged, due to which traffic is halted and tourists faced inconvenience.

