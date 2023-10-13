Sriganganagar: In a major success against the cross border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday claimed to have foiled a narcotics smuggling bid by shooting down a Pakistani drone and recovered over 2 kg narcotics in Srikaranpur area of Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. “On intervening night of 12-13 Oct' 2023 a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace has been intercepted & shot down by alert BSF troops in Gen area Srikaranpur.

During search 01 packet(Wt 2.20 kg approx.)of suspected narcotics has also been recovered,” a spokesperson for the Rajasthan frontier of the BSF said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to the information received from reliable sources in the BSF, the incident took place in village 11Fof Shri Karanpur area where last night BSF soldiers heard the sound of a drone coming from Pakistan. The BSF soldiers opened fire due to which the drone fell on the ground.

In the subsequent search operation launched by the BSF personnel, the drone was recovered from the nearby fields and the narcotics recovered from it. The market value of heroin seized is said to be around Rs 12 crore. After this incident, BSF and police have jointly sealed the area and launched a search operation to nab the potential drug smugglers if any.