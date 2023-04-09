Dholpur: Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Sunday lauded India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for laying the foundation stone for the country's development and said it was unfair to blame him for the Kashmir problem.

Speaking at the 'holi milan' program in Rajkheda Assembly Constituency, Joshi said Nehru is held responsible for creating the Kashmir problem on social media and people keep saying that the problem would not have risen had Sardar Patel handled it. "The present generation should remember that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel died in 1950 and the country's first parliamentary election was held in 1952. The country has failed to get a prime minister who is more competent than Nehru till now", he added. He further said Nehru took the country to the right direction and helped it to progress in every field. "From IIT to atomic energy, it is Nehru who has to be credited for everything. The younger generation may not know but it was Nehru who started the new revolution in India," he said.

Slamming leaders for doing politics in the name religion, Joshi said such people cannot lead the country. "We should remember that Nehru provided the economic policy that was needed at that time. Even, the concept of independent judiciary was his brainchild," he added.

Also Read: Rajasthan CM reads out last year's budget in State Assembly; apologizes for 'human error'

Sports Minister Ashok Chandna, Minister of State for Home Affairs Rajendra Yadav, Cooperation Minister Udayalal Anjana and Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria were also present at the program. The ministers of the Congress-led government elaborated on the public welfare schemes. Earlier, last year, Union law minister Kiren Rijiji had courted controversy by saying the Nehru committed blunders that created Kashmir problem.