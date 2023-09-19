New Delhi: In a major setback for Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, a Delhi court on Tuesday rejected his plea against a defamation complaint filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

An order in this regard was issued by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal. In the last hearing, Shekhawat's lawyer had opposed Gehlot's application stating it was not worth hearing. Shekhawat had filed a defamation case against Gehlot for accusing him and his family members in the alleged Sanjeevani Cooperative Society scam.

On September 14, after an hourlong debate between lawyers of Gehlot and Shekhawat, the court had reserved the verdict for September 19. Both Gehlot and Shekhawat had appeared for the hearing on virtual mode. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared on behalf of Shekhawat and senior advocate Mohit Mathur appeared on behalf of Gehlot.

Mathur Gehlot's lawyer had argued that as the complainant has not appeared for three consecutive days then his client can be acquitted under Section 256. Opposing this, Shekhawat's lawyer Pahwa stated that despite being accused, Gehlot has also not appeared before court in person yet and so, notice should be sent to him to appear in the court.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the court had reserved its decision for today. In connection with the criminal defamation case filed by Shekhawat, the court had issued summons and ordered Gehlot to appear on August 7.

Also Read: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot virtually appears in Delhi court in defamation case; next hearing on Sept. 6

After which, Gehlot had appealed in the sessions court and sought permission to attend the hearing virtually instead of attending in person. Since then, Gehlot is attending the sessions through video conference.

Also Read: Court directs Delhi Police to probe Union Minister Shekhawat's defamation complaint against Rajasthan CM