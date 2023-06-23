Dholpur: A court in Rajasthan's Dholpur has directed the police to register a case into the alleged gang-rape of a 12-year-old girl by her neighboring youths in March this year, officials said on Friday. Sources said that the incident is said to have happened on March 1 thiis year. The victim's family said that they had filed a complaint with the police at that time.

However, due to lack of action, the victim's family approached the court, which has directed the police to register a case into the incident. The court has ordered registration of charges against the accused under sections 354, 363, 366A, 376D, 120B, 34 IPC and 3A, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 POCSO Act. In the plea, the mother of the minor girl said that on March 1, 2023, she was sleeping in the room with her daughter while her husband had gone out for work.

The woman alleged that at around 11:30 pm, accused Dheeraj Gurjar son of Prem Singh Gurjar, 24, and Kaushal Gurjar, son of Prem Singh Gurjar, 21 knocked on the door of the house. The 12-year-old minor opened the door thinking that her brother had come home. The accused abducted the girl by muzzling her mouth with a cloth, the woman said.

She said that they searched around, but could not find the daughter. The victim's mother said that at around 3:30 pm, the accused Dheeraj and Kaushal along with two other accomplices dropped their daughter in an unconscious state in front of their house. She said that the girl's clothes were torn and she was in pain.

On regaining consciousness, the girl informed her mother about the whole incident. The victim's mother said that on March 3, they lodged a complaint with the Bari Police and the Superintendent of Police to take action against the accused, but the police did not take any concrete action. She said that the accused started threatening to kill the victim's family.

The victim's mother said that on April 9, 2023, her husband was also beaten up with sticks by the accused for complaining to the police about the sexual assault. CO Suresh Dabariya said that police have started investigating the matter. Legal action will be taken against the culprits after thorough probe in the matter, he said.