Pali (Rajasthan): With heavy rainfall bringing normal life to a standstill in several parts of Rajasthan, officers of Takhatgarh police station had to take the undertrials to court in boats and shift those whom they had detained to tractors.

As the police station is knee-deep under water, policemen are patrolling the area in boats and tractors. The persons who were detained by the police had to be shifted from the police station and were lodged in the tractors while boats were deployed for transporting the undertrials to court. This is for the second time in 20 days that Takhatgarh police station is witnessing a flood-like situation.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), 128 mm rainfall was recorded in Bankli and Banivas areas of Pali district on Monday. Around 75 mm of rain was recorded in Jogdawas and 67 mm in Bali subdivision of the district.

Meanwhile, three employees of the electricity department were injured after suffering an electric shock while repairing power lines in Pali Road in Sojat town of the district. All three were rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

The weather office has issued a heavy rainfall alert in more than 20 districts of Rajasthan on Monday as situation worsened due to overflowing of rivers and canals. For the last 10 hours, major markets, government offices and schools have remained water-logged.

"The waterbodies have flooded so the streets are flooded. We have asked people not to go to the low-lying areas or near rivers and canals. Situation is under control and all arrangements are in place," Prakash Jingar, Sub Inspector of Takhatgarh said.

A local resident said that the national highway is submerged in water and is almost closed to traffic. Small vehicles are not being allowed here, he said.