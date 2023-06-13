Kota A constable posted as the security personnel of an MLA has been suspended for not turning up at work for the last four years During this period the constable received his salary and enjoyed touring aroundThe incident took place at Kota city police lines Constable Jitendra Singh was suspended after the act was revealed and an inquiry has been ordered against him Police deployed him as MLA Kalpana Devi s security personnel in 2019 However in reality Kalpana did not have any security personnel even though the police department has been paying for it Although Jitendra was given a posting at the MLA s office he never went there or reported at the police department Strangely Kalpana Devi never asked whether any security personnel was allotted for her nor police checked whether the constable had joined work Meanwhile Jitendra was busy enjoying himself and currently had gone for holiday to Ladakh The matter was revealed when police officials called him up and asked him to report at police lines After talking to the officials Jitendra had switched off his phone When officials called up the MLA s office by mistake it was learnt that Jitendra had never joined workAlso Read Security personnel mans Taj Mahal entry gate with torches amid power outageAfter which police initiated an inquiry against him It was revealed that during the last four years Jitendra came to the police lines to provide details of his weapon and has been drawing his salary regularly According to the norm constables deputed for security of MLAs have to report at the police lines once a year and provide details of their weapons Additional superintendent of police SP Meena said that the constable has been suspended and action will be taken as per the rules