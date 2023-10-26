CONGRESS TRYING TO POLITICISE ED ACTION AGAINST PARTY LEADERS IN RAJASTHAN BJP

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders are trying to "politicise" the Enforcement Directorate's action as it has moved in to catch "big fishes" who were involved in the examination paper leak case, the BJP said on Thursday. The BJP's reaction came after the Congress slammed the Centre over the ED action against its leaders in Rajasthan and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking the help of probe agencies in fighting the November 25 assembly polls in the state.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into the exam paper leak case and summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son in a foreign exchange violation case. Gehlot flayed the ED action, saying terror has been unleashed in the country. He alleged the BJP was targeting him through ED raids as they could not topple his government.

Hitting back, senior BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat dismissed the charge as baseless and said Gehlot and other Congress leaders are trying to politicise the probe agency's action out of "frustration". "Ashok Gehlot is frustrated with action against corruption because his government has broken all limits of corruption. His own party leaders, MLAs, advisor and minister have said that this is the most corrupt government of the century, he told reporters at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

Shekhawat said a series of government recruitment exam paper leaks took place in Rajasthan putting the future of lakh of youths in the dark, but the Gehlot government kept on covering up the corruption denying involvement of his government officials and political persons. Chief Minister Gehlot was giving clean chit to politicians and officials in the case and stopped probe into it, he charged.