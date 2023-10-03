CONGRESS SLAMS AIMIM FOR PLANNING TO CONTEST 40 MUSLIM MAJORITY SEATS IN RAJASTHAN

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday slammed the AIMIM for planning to contest around 40 Muslim-majority Assembly seats in Rajasthan and accused the Telangana-based party of being a B team of the BJP. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has been visiting Rajasthan over the past months to mobilise support for his party. He has particularly been highlighting incidents of crime in which members of the minority community were the victims and presenting himself as their well-wisher.

On an average, 15-16 Muslim candidates have been winning in these seats, including Tonk City, Kaman, Tijara, Sikar, Hawamahal, Kishanpol, Adarsh Nagar, Kota North and Sawai Madhopur. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won around 29 of these Muslim majority seats, the BJP won seven and the remaining four by independent candidates. The Congress is hopeful of winning a majority of these Muslim dominated seats mainly due to the focused attention of the Ashok Gehlot government.

“The AIMIM is nothing but a B team of the BJP. I would say sometimes they become the A team of BJP. Their only aim is to contest and cut into the Congress votes but they will not succeed in Rajasthan, which has a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP. But, we cannot stop someone from contesting the polls,” AICC secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Qazi Nizamuddin told ETV Bharat.

According to the AICC functionary, the AIMIM does not contest so many seats in its home state Telangana and is not in a position to form a government there, but rushes to other seats to contest a large number of seats and that, too, where Muslims are in majority. The Congress leader debunked reports that AIMIM could garner five per cent votes in Rajasthan and dent the poll prospects of the Congress.

“The people have become wiser now. They have seen through the agenda. The people of Rajasthan are going to vote this time not for any communal agenda, but for an agenda, which provides them an LPG cylinder at Rs 500, subsidised education and free healthcare,” said Qazi. AICC secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Virender Rathore said there is hardly any influence of AIMIM on the ground. “I have been touring across the seats falling in the area under my charge. I have not seen any buzz around AIMIM on the ground. They have been propped up by the BJP to divide the anti-BJP votes,” Rathore told ETV Bharat.