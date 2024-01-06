CONGRESS SETS UP SCREENING COMMITTEES FOR 2024 LOK SABHA ELECTIONS

Jaipur: In another step forward in the direction of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress has constituted cluster-wise screening committees appointing senior leaders to monitor the preparations in the respective states. An order to this effect was issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal on Friday.

In the order issued by the AICC General Secretary, Venugopal said that on the instructions of the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, a screening committee has been formed according to the cluster. Rajni Patil has been given the responsibility of seven states and union territories including Rajasthan, while former state minister Harish Chaudhary has been given the responsibility of six states and union territories of South India.

For the states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, Harish Choudhary has been made the chairman of the cluster while Vishwajeet Kadam and Jignesh Mevani are the screening committee members. Likewise, Madhusudan Mistry has been made the chairman of the committee of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while Sur Hegde and Shafi Parambil have been made its members. Similarly, Rana KP Singh has been made the chairman of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim. Jaivardhan Singh and Evan D'Souza have been made members of the screening committee for these states.