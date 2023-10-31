Congress releases fourth list of 56 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections
Published: 10 hours ago
Congress releases fourth list of 56 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections
Published: 10 hours ago
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday released the fourth list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections naming 56 candidates. The Congress has so far announced 151 candidates for the November 25 polls in Rajasthan. At a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee earlier in the evening, the Congress also discussed the names of probable candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls.
In the list, the leaders, who have been contested in 2018 polls, have been given a chance in most of the seats. However, major changes have also been made in many seats. BSP candidate Imran Khan has been fielded against Baba Balak Nath from Tijara. Whereas, Gaurav Vallabh has got the ticket from Udaipur City, Manvendra Singh from Siwana and Vikas Choudhary from Kishangarh.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Randhawa and the party's state unit chief Govind Dotasra attended the meeting. AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Rajasthan Screening Committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, besides members of the Central Election Committee (CEC) were among others, who attended the (CEC) meeting.
The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 19 candidates for the polls. The first list of candidates for Rajasthan had 43 candidates and the second had 33. The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. (With PTI Inputs)