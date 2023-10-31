CONGRESS RELEASES FOURTH LIST OF 56 CANDIDATES FOR RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday released the fourth list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections naming 56 candidates. The Congress has so far announced 151 candidates for the November 25 polls in Rajasthan. At a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee earlier in the evening, the Congress also discussed the names of probable candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

In the list, the leaders, who have been contested in 2018 polls, have been given a chance in most of the seats. However, major changes have also been made in many seats. BSP candidate Imran Khan has been fielded against Baba Balak Nath from Tijara. Whereas, Gaurav Vallabh has got the ticket from Udaipur City, Manvendra Singh from Siwana and Vikas Choudhary from Kishangarh.

Also read: Cong releases third list of 19 candidates for Rajasthan assembly elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of the state Sukhjinder Randhawa and the party's state unit chief Govind Dotasra attended the meeting. AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Rajasthan Screening Committee chief Gaurav Gogoi, besides members of the Central Election Committee (CEC) were among others, who attended the (CEC) meeting.