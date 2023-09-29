Udaipur (Rajasthan): Congress national spokesperson Subhashini Yadav, who was in Rajasthan's Udaipur, made an "unparliamentary remark" against President Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to reporters at Udaipur, the Congress spokesperson targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre for doing nothing for the empowerment of women coming from Dalit and tribal communities. "Women's reservation is the need of the hour. We also have a President and she belongs to a tribal community. Which is right. But, if you see it in a normal situation...President is not getting the honour she deserves. When we are vociferous about women's reservation and why we are not bringing forward those women, who are living a life of subjugation. Suppose it is not possible organically, then we should make it possible through agitation."