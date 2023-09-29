Congress national spokesperson hits out at BJP over Women's Reservation Bill
Published: 47 minutes ago
Udaipur (Rajasthan): Congress national spokesperson Subhashini Yadav, who was in Rajasthan's Udaipur, made an "unparliamentary remark" against President Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to reporters at Udaipur, the Congress spokesperson targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre for doing nothing for the empowerment of women coming from Dalit and tribal communities. "Women's reservation is the need of the hour. We also have a President and she belongs to a tribal community. Which is right. But, if you see it in a normal situation...President is not getting the honour she deserves. When we are vociferous about women's reservation and why we are not bringing forward those women, who are living a life of subjugation. Suppose it is not possible organically, then we should make it possible through agitation."
Hitting out at BJP and RSS for doing nothing for Dalit or destitute women, Subhashini Yadav, said, "When the new Parliament building was inaugurated, it was just like housewarming (griha pravesh). BJP should have given an invitation to women belonging to the Dalit community. Even the President of India was not invited. Former Speaker Meira Kumar whose contribution to the parliamentary democracy was immense should have been given an invitation. Sumitra Mahajanji and Uma Bharati were not invited to attend the event."