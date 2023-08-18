CONGRESS LEADER SUBMITS MEMORANDUM SEEKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST MALVIYA FOR DEFAMATORY COMMENTS ON RAJESH PILOT

Kota (Rajasthan): Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell, is likely to face legal trouble in Kota following his social media comments concerning Rajesh Pilot, the late father of former Deputy Chief Minister of the state and ex-PCC chief, Sachin Pilot. This development follows the submission of a memorandum by a Congress leader to the Kota City Superintendent of Police.

The memorandum, presented by Kundan Yadav, a member of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee and a representative of the State Level Livestock Development Board, calls for legal action against Amit Malviya on grounds of defamation. According to Yadav, there appears to be a concerted effort to tarnish the reputation of Rajesh Pilot, a former Air Force pilot and member of the Indian Army, through calculated means.

Allegedly, there have been false claims made that Rajesh Pilot advocated for the bombing of Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, resulting in attacks on civilians in the northeastern region. This narrative further suggests that these actions were intended to serve as a means of gaining favour in the eyes of Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India. In exchange for this supposed allegiance, Pilot was allegedly rewarded with a foothold in the political realm.

The social media post in question has drawn substantial criticism for its perceived fabrication and irresponsibility. Yadav, in his memorandum, not only denounces the post as a baseless statement but also characterizes it as an affront to both the memory of Indira Gandhi and the legacy of Rajesh Pilot. The language employed in the post has been deemed inflammatory and seditious, further complicating the matter.

Yadav underlines the stark contradiction between the claims made in the post and the historical reality. He asserts that Rajesh Pilot became part of the Air Force in October 1996 and played an active role in the 1971 war, venturing into enemy territory with courage and valour. On the contrary, the alleged statements about bombing Mizoram in March 1966 contradict this narrative, thereby damaging the sentiments of millions of Indians. In light of this, Yadav has insisted that appropriate action should be taken against Amit Malviya for his role in disseminating false information.

Kota City Superintendent of Police, Sharad Chaudhary, has responded to the memorandum by ordering a thorough investigation into the matter. “We have received a memorandum and on the basis of that a thorough investigation will be conducted,” Chaudhury said.

Also Read: 'Wrong dates, facts': Sachin Pilot slams Amit Malviya over 'Rajesh Pilot bombed Mizoram' claim