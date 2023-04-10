New Delhi: The Congress on Monday gave a clear message to Sachin Pilot, who had dared Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot over non-action in corruption cases against former BJP chief minister Vasundhara Raje, saying that state agencies and not the party organization conducts such investigations.

On Sunday, Pilot had announced his move to sit on a day-long fast on April 11 to press the Gehlot government over the issue. According to Pilot, he had written letters to Gehlot over the matter but there had been no reply. The move was seen by the AICC managers as a rebellion of sorts by Pilot against his arch-rival Gehlot. The AICC had then backed Gehlot and lauded the achievements of his government, indicating the party would go to the coming assembly polls this year under the leadership of the veteran. On Monday, the AICC gave a further jolt to Pilot, who had been hoping that he would be made the chief minister ahead of the crucial polls.

A day ahead of Pilot’s fast-cum-protest, the AICC clarified that the state agencies and not the party organization was responsible for conducting probes into alleged corruption cases and noted that such investigations were already going on against senior BJP leaders, including union ministers.

“A case against senior BJP leader from Rajasthan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is also a union minister, is going on in the Sanjeevni scam. Shekhawat ji has filed a defamation case against our chief minister in a Delhi court. Another probe is going on in a case in which the BJP hatched a conspiracy to poach our MLAs during the Covid pandemic and tried to destabilize an elected government. The probe relates to the BJP leaders who were involved in the conspiracy. Therefore, it is not right to say that no probes are going on,” Congress media head Pawan Khera said when asked about the allegations levelled by Pilot that the Gehlot government was trying to hush up the corruption cases against former BJP chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Without naming Pilot, Khera further said that “if anyone had a grievance related to probes, he should go to AICC in charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The organization never conducts such probes. It is done by the state agencies. If you expect the Congress organization to conduct such probes then I am sorry this is the Congress party and not the BJP where such things might be happening.”

When Khera was further pressed to comment on Sachin Pilot’s day-long fast on Tuesday, he said state in charge Randhawa was in touch with Pilot and would come out with a response if needed. “Our state in charge remains in touch with all the leaders. Randhawa is in touch with him (Pilot) and would hold any consultations if needed. After the consultations if he (Randhawa) wants to say something, he will say,” said Khera.

Last month Pilot had conducted tours of several districts in the state to showcase his support among the masses and within the organization but in charge Randhwa had downplayed the move saying the young leader was only trying to strengthen the party in the poll year. Now, Randhawa is trying to diffuse the latest crisis and trying for some kind of a compromise between Gehlot and Pilot, said the party insiders.

