CONGRESS DEFEATS BJP IN KHANPUR ASSEMBLY SEAT IN RAJASTHAN

Jhalawar(Rajasthan): After counting of votes in all four assembly seats of Jhalawar district in Rajasthan, the BJP has maintained its dominance by winning three out of four assembly seats, however, this time Congress has made a dent in Vasundhara Raje's stronghold and has won Khanpur assembly seat.

Congress candidate Suresh Gurjar from Khanpur assembly seat defeated BJP's Narendra Nagar by 8425 votes. No Congress candidate had won from here for the last 20 years. At the same time, Suresh Gurjar had contested the assembly elections for the second time from Congress.

The counting of postal ballots started at 8 am on Sunday in the Government Polytechnic College of the district, in which Suresh Gurjar took the lead. After this, during 23 rounds of counting, Congress candidate Suresh Gurjar won with a total vote of 1,01,045 and defeated Narendra Nagar of BJP by a margin of 8425 votes. Narendra Nagar got 92620 votes.

After defeating Nagar, Suresh Gurjar said, "This is the victory of the people of Khanpur." He further said that he has got the support of workers of every class, society and party in Khanpur. The public has blessed him and now he will work for the people of the area. Suresh Gurjar said that he will make continuous efforts for development in the area and will live up to the expectations of the people.

In the 2018 elections, a tough contest was seen between Narendra Nagar of the BJP and Suresh Gurjar of the Congress. Narendra Nagar got a total of 85,984 votes, while Suresh Gurjar got 83,719 votes and had to face defeat by 2265 votes.