CONG LEADER FILES POLICE COMPLAINT AGAINST SOCIAL MEDIA USER FOR OBJECTIONABLE POSTS AGAINST RAHUL GANDHI

Jaipur: Amid the attacks and counter-attacks on political leaders ahead of Rajasthan polls tomorrow, a Congress leader from Jaipur has filed a complaint against a social media user for making "objectionable" posts against Rahul Gandhi and accusing him of disrupting harmony in the area. Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and IPC.

State Congress committee secretary Jaswant Singh Gurjar filed a complaint at the cyber cell police station in Jaipur against one Major Surendra Singh Poonia on Thursday. Gurjar alleged that Poonia was posting objectionable comments on his social media account. A case was registered on the basis of Gurjar's complaint and investigations have been initiated in this connection.

According to cyber station in-charge Chandra Prakash, Gurjar in his complaint stated that "wrong, misleading and objectionable" posts have been made on the social media platform. The complainant reported that the accused shared misleading information about Kanhaiyalal murder case of Udaipur. He complained that a malicious attempt was being made through the posts to disturb peace and harmony ahead of elections. Also, there were attempts to malign the Indian National Congress and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader complained.

Prakash said that a case has been registered against Poonia and the allegations are being investigated. He said that he himself is handling the case.

​Elections will be held for the 200 seats in Rajasthan on November 25 and the votes would be counted on December 3. There are 52.5 million voters of which, 27.3 million are men and rest women.