CONG INSULTING GURJARS IN RAJASTHAN PM MODI

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a Gurjar's son, who gave his life to the Congress was removed like a fly from milk after the party came to power in Rajasthan, a reference to Sachin Pilot and his father Rajesh Pilot. Sachin Pilot, who lost his post as state Congress president and deputy chief minister for rebelling against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, had hit back at Modi on Wednesday after the prime minister made similar remarks.

Addressing a rally in Rajsamand, Modi said, "A Gurjar son struggles to make his space in politics, gives his life to the party and after coming to power, the royal family removes him like a fly in milk". "They did the same with late Rajesh Pilot and are doing the same with his son," he said, adding the Congress has been "insulting" Gurjars now and in the past.