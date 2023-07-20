CONG FORMS 29 MEMBER ELECTION COMMITTEE FOR POLL BOUND RAJASTHAN SACHIN PILOT INCLUDED

Jaipur: The Congress on Thursday set up a 29-member Pradesh Election Committee for poll-bound Rajasthan with party state president Govind Singh Dostasara as its chairman.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have been included in the committee. Among others included Congress general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra, Raghuveer Meena, Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi, Congress spokesperson Mohan Prakash, Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma, Punjab in-charge Harish Chowdhary, Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi, Congress Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, Congress Secretary Zuber Khan and Rajasthan Congress general secretary Lalit Tunwal.

Notably, the leaders who have been included in the committee had attended the poll strategy meeting at AICC headquarters on July 6. The Pradesh Election Committee is expected to play an important role in allotment of tickets, party sources said. This apart, many more committees are set to be formed here as Rajasthan goes for polls sometime later this year.

The committee comprises of 15 ministers of the Gehlot government namely Ramlal Jat, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Ramesh Chandra Meena, Udaylal Anjana, Pratap Singh Khachariawas, Salee Mohammad, Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Govind Ram Meghwal, Shakuntala Rawat, Murari Lal Meena, Ashok Chandna, Rajendra Yadav, Sukhram Bishnoi, Neeraj Dangi Dheeraj Gurjar Zubair Khan and Lalit Toonwal.

The proposal for setting up the Pradesh Election Committee was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today. Gehlot, who is recovering from a toe injury, joined the meeting virtually.

Congress is aiming at retaining Rajasthan and has brought both Gehlot and Pilot to work together. Pilot had earlier said that the way for assembly elections was collective leadership. The party has hinted that the chief ministerial candidate will not be declared at the moment.