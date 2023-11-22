Jaipur (Rajasthan) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that his guarantee outweighs all "false promises" made by the Congress, and asked the people of Rajasthan to wipe out the Ashok Gehlot government to free the state from oppression and corruption. Modi's guarantee, he said, begins from where the hope from Congress for welfare of poor and public ends.

Addressing a public meeting in Dungarpur district, PM Modi said democracy has given the people of Rajasthan an opportunity to end the misrule of the Congress government and they should not let this opportunity go. "Wipe out Congress and free Rajasthan from riots, crimes and corruption. Congress departure is also necessary for quick implementation of Centre's schemes," he said.