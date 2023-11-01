Alwar (Rajasthan): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Rajasthan on Wednesday, said there was 'complete lawlessness' in the state as he launched a blistering attack against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

"Our daughters in Uttar Pradesh feel safe and secure. Goons are on the run due to the crackdown against them in UP. Outlaws think twice before taking the law into their hands. A rule of law is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said while addressing an election rally at Tijara in Alwar district.

"The double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh has been providing safety and security to daughters as well as saints and seers. But what we see in Rajasthan is just the opposite. Congress government in Rajasthan is eulogizing cow smugglers and running bulldozers on Ashrams and Mutts," Adityanath said.

He was addressing the rally in support of BJP candidate Balak Nath. "Our government in Uttar Pradesh saved cows from lumpy virus disease. The cows were rehabilitated and stopped from going to slaughterhouses. I have learned that the Congress candidate from Tijara assembly seat adds metaphors to his name, but Rajasthan's problems can be cured by Hanuman Ji's mace only," said Adityanath.