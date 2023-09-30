Jaipur: Communal tensions prevailed in Gangapol area of Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Friday night after the murder of a Muslim youth in the area. Police have detained over a dozen suspects in the murder case. The victim identified as 20 year old Iqbal Maziz, a resident of Ramganj area was beaten to death by a mob on Friday night following a scuffle after his motorcycle collided with another in Gangapol area.

Police said that the victim was returning home on a two-wheeler from Jaisinghpura Khor when the vehicle collided with another near the Gangapol area, leading to a scuffle. Following the murder, a large mob from the two communities gathered on Ramganj-Badi Chaupar road leading to a communal flare-up in the area sending the police into a tizzy.

As soon as information about the murder was received, a heavy police force reached the spot to maintain law and order situation in the area. Top rung police officers have also reached the spot while people are being appealed to maintain peace. In view of the huge crowd of people on the roads, the police has called additional personnel as reinforcement.

Police said that after the murder of the youth, people of a particular community have blocked the road in Subhash Chowk and Ramganj areas demanding strict action against the culprits. The family members of the slain youth have also refused to get the post-mortem done of the body. Family members said that there has been “an atmosphere of unrest in the area for some time now” adding communal incidents are happening every now and then.

Family members alleged that no concrete action from the police has been taken in such incidents to prevent future incidents. The family members demanded that the accused be arrested soon. According to the police, in view of the incident, police personnel have been deployed at various places in the area to maintain peace in the area.

Police said it will also take action against those spreading rumors on social media. The police have also detained some people in the aftermath of the incident. Police said that the culprits will be arrested soon. MLAs Amin Kagzi and Rafiq Khan have met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the murder of the youth.

The government has announced to give Rs 50 lakh to the families of the deceased. It has also been announced to provide jobs on contract to the next of kin. According to Subhash Chowk police station officer Suresh Kumar, the youth was admitted to the Trauma Center of Sawai Mansingh Hospital, where he died during treatment.