CM GEHLOT TAKES JIBE AT PM FOR NOT ACCORDING NATIONAL STATUS TO EASTERN RAJASTHAN CANAL PROJECT

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at an event in Jaipur on Tuesday

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while addressing an event held at Birla Auditorium in Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur on Tuesday, spoke about the state government's Vision Document 2030 as well as taking feedback from students, youths, children, women and citizens of the state to prepare a blueprint.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Gehlot said, "The Union government was adamant not to declare Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as the national project. The project was conceived by the previous government. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi- led the NDA government at the Centre and was adamant not to accord national status to the project, which was beyond my persuasion. I did not have a solution for the Centre's stubbornness. The Central government is showing a negative approach towards the project. But, I am determined to complete the project despite the Central government's step-motherly treatment."

"I believe in working on the project and completing it on time," Gehlot added. "After the completion of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, it will provide relief to people living in 13 districts, including Jaipur, of the state," the Chief Minister added.

Talking about the preparation of the draft for Mission 2030, Gehlot said, "We are taking feedback from the people of Rajasthan and also appealing to them to take part in the preparation of the draft Mission 2030 document in large numbers. We are asking people belonging to every stratum of society, especially students, youths and women, to express their opinions on the proposed project."

"Their views will help in shaping the futuristic vision of Rajasthan. The opinions and feedback will help in setting the goals to achieve the desired results. Mission 2030 has nothing to do with politics. We are not going to include it in our election manifesto. The vision document will be the roadmap for the next government to work accordingly."

"We will be conducting debates among children for two months to know their views on futuristic Rajasthan. What women and children think about the state and how they want to achieve progress, will be taken into consideration while preparing the vision document," Gehlot added.