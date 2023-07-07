Barmer: In an alleged incident of caste based violence, a government school teacher has been accused of assaulting a minor Dalit student who drank water from the pot kept at the school in Barmer district of Rajasthan. Police have registered a case against the accused teacher. The alleged incident has happened at Government Higher Secondary School, Netrad in Barmer district obn July 3, Monday.

The family of the 17-year-old class 12 victim student said that on Monday morning, his son was drinking water from a pot kept in the school when the accused teacher saw him and beat him to pulp. The teacher called the student and insulted him with casteist words, slapped and punched him and even kicked him in his genitals, the father of the victim student alleged.

Also read: Police arrest 11 for brutally thrashing a Dalit in Madhubani of Bihar

He said that his son fell to the ground due to the beating and was rescued by other students including his sister who also studies at the same school. The family said that that their son concealed the matter for a day, but they came to know when he complained of pain and had to be taken to the hospital the next day.

Upon coming to know about the beating, the father of the victim approached the concerned police station on July 6 and registered a case at Chauhtan police station against the accused teacher. According to Chauhtan Block Education Officer Amraram, a committee of four members has been formed to probe the case.

There was no word from the police into the matter. Further details into the incident are awaited.