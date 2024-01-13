CHINESE MANJA LEAVES THREE DOZEN BIRDS INJURED BEFORE MAKAR SANKRANTI IN KOTA

Kota: The tradition of flying kites on the day of Makar Sankranti in Hadoti is proving fatal for birds that get entangled in the Chinese manja. Birds sustain injuries by threads that get enmeshed in their wings and claws. Every year, the Human Helpline organisation comes forward to treat and save the injured birds.

This time too the organisation has become active before Makar Sankranti. Six bird ambulances have been deployed in Dadabari, Swami Vivekananda Nagar, Kunhadi and DCM areas of the city for the last five days.

After getting information about a bird injury through the helpline number, the ambulance rushes to the spot to rescue it. The bird is taken to the rescue centre and if the injury is severe, it will be taken to the multipurpose veterinary hospital or zoo located at Maukhapada for treatment.

Human Helpline coordinator Manoj Jain Adinath said that ahead of Makar Sankranti, 37 birds have been injured of which, one died. Most of the injured birds are pigeons, others are quail and heron.

Adinath said that four bikes and two vans have been turned into ambulances. "Some birds are given first aid by ourselves while those with severe injuries are taken to the hospital. Besides, cages have been set up for around 200 birds at the rescue centre that houses the injured birds," Adinath added.

Adinath said that many birds including hawk, stork, duck, sparrow, pigeon, parrot, heron and eagle get injured by threads. After rescuing the injured birds, they are carried in a plastic basket and given first aide.

In the last few years, a total of 1500 birds were rescued by the organisation. Last year, Human Helpline had rescued 314 injured birds but 29 of them had died, Adinath said. "Fatalities increase during Makar Sankranti. People should stop using Chinese manja. These threads are becoming a threat to the birds. It has also turned out to be dangerous for the two-wheeler riders," he said.