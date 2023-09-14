CASE REGISTERED AGAINST UNION MINISTER GAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT FOR HATE SPEECH IN SIROHI

Sirohi (Rajasthan): A citizen has filed a case in the Kotwali police station against Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for hate speech. Complainant Bharat Kumar, son of Pannaram Dhawal, a resident of Sirohi, lodged a complaint with the police stating that on September 11 after theParivartan Yatra rally a meeting was convened by the Bharatiya Janata Party at Ramjharokha Maidan in Sirohi.

In the meeting, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while delivering the speech alleged that stones were pelted on the Ram Navami Yatra in Sirohi, petrol bombs were thrown, shops of the majority of people were burnt and looted, motorcycles were destroyed and attempts were made to disturb the peace.

In his complaint, complainant Bharat Kumar said such an incident never happened during the Ram Navami Yatra in Sirohi. In order to gain political mileage in the upcoming assembly elections, these false rumours were being spread to increase animosity and hostility between the two communities with the intention of disturbing the peace and harmony of the city and hurting religious sentiments.

The complainant accused the BJP leaders of making the video clip of the speech viral on social media for their political advantage. The speech delivered by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh falls in the category of hate speech as defined by the Supreme Court. Hence, the Kotwali police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the complainant Bharat Kumar.