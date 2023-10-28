Kota (Rajasthan): A man employed as a caretaker of a tiger's enclosure at Abheda Biological Park in Rajasthan's Kota died after he was attacked by a tiger. The incident took place on Friday evening. According to officials of the forest, the deceased identified as Ramdayal Nagar was critically injured in the tiger attack following which he was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Official sources said, "Ramdayal was leaving the tiger's enclosure after spraying medicine on its injury when the big cat suddenly attacked him. The incident took place at around 4:45 pm on Friday. The tiger went back to its cage when people raised an alarm. Nagar was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The local police were informed about this incident and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination."

Ranger Durgesh Kahar of Abheda Biological Park said, "The park has enclosures of wild animals. It is most likely that the gate of the enclosure was left open or was loosely bolted after Ramdayal Nagar sprayed the medicine on the tiger. When he was leaving, the big cat, which was uneasy due to the medicine, attacked him. Nagar suffered serious injuries around his neck in this attack. He was rushed to MBS hospital, where he died."