Pratapgarh (Rajasthan): At least 28 passengers were injured after a private sleeper passenger bus lost control and overturned in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh on Monday night, the police said. Three of the injured passengers are stated to be critical. The incident took place in the Hathunia police station area. Soon after locals started the rescue operation and shifted the injured to the district hospital.

On receiving the information, the police and officials reached the district hospital. Additional Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena said that this bus of Jakhar Travels was coming from Mandsaur and proceeding towards Pratapgarh. The speeding bus went out of control and overturned near Hathunia village. "Police personnel at Hathunia Police Station also immediately reached the spot and with the help of villagers, the injured passengers were taken out by breaking the glass of the bus. Some of the injured were taken to the district hospital in a truck. Later, 108 ambulance also reached the spot and the remaining injured were taken to the district hospital", he added. Currently, the injured are undergoing treatment in the district hospital. Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation into the accident.