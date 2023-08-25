Kota (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, at least one girl was killed while seven others were injured after a bus they were travelling in collided with a gantry in Rajasthan's Kota. The incident took place near Gumanpur in Etawah early on Friday. The deceased minor was identified as Asha, a resident of Adwal in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. Two of the seven injured are in critical condition. The driver of the bus has been arrested and further investigation into this case is on, police sources said.

According to the police sources, the bus was en route to Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Jaipur when the accident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday. The speeding bus hit the gantry and the driver lost control over the vehicle. The girl on the sleeper coach was hit by a pole when the bus collided with the gantry and she died on the spot. Seven other passengers were injured in this accident, two of whom have been taken to Kota Hospital in critical condition.

Etawah police station Sub-Inspector Mahavir Bhargava said, "The sleeper coach bus was crossing the new gantry being installed at Gumanpura before entering the town. While turning at a high speed, the bus hit the gantry and the driver lost control over the vehicle. Asha from Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, who was sleeping in the bus was killed on the spot. Seven others were also injured."

Bhargava said, "The injured were identified as Meera Bai, Jagdish, Ashok, Vikram, Lajja Bai, Sandeep and Gajanand. The condition of Ashok and Vikram is said to be critical and were referred from Etawah to Kota for better treatment. The driver of the bus has been detained and further investigation into this case is on."

