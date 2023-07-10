Bikaner: In a shocking incident, unidentified burglars on Sunday decamped with the ATM of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Nokha area of Bikaner in Rajasthan, official sources said. It was not immediately known how much cash has been looted by the burglars in the incident. It is learnt that the incident took place in the crowded market during the late hours of Sunday near Ambedkar Circle in Nokha police station limits of Bikaner district.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the people visited the PNB ATM to withdraw cash and saw the glass door of the ATM broken. Soon a team of police along with the officials of the concerned branch of Punjab National Bank rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The police team was led by Nokha police station in-charge Ishwar Prasad.

Station Officer Ishwar Prasad said that they have started an investigation into the incident. The CCTV footage of the ATM and the nearby area is being examined to nab the robbers, he said. The robbery has come as a surprise to the police and locals given the buzz in the market. Nokha police officer Ishwar Prasad when asked about the cash looted in the ATM, said that the bank has not given any information about it.

The bank officials are expected to issue a detailed statement into the matter. Meanwhile the CCTV footage of a suspicious vehicle has come to light after the incident. Police are examining the footage to zero in on the culprits in the incident.