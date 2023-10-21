BSP DECLARES 10 MORE CANDIDATES FOR RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY POLLS TOTAL GOES UP TO 21

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared the names of 10 more candidates for the forthcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls and also changed the candidate, who will be contesting from the Bandikui seat in the state. The party has given a ticket to Umesh Sharma replacing Bhavani Singh Gurjar from the Bandikui Assembly seat. Earlier, the BSP had announced the names of 11 candidates.

So far, the list of 124 BJP candidates was declared by the saffron party and 33 candidates were announced by the Congress party in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Rajasthan. With the announcement of 10 more candidates on Saturday, the BSP has fielded a total of 21 candidates from different Assembly seats in the state.