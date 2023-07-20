Sri Ganganagar(Rajasthan): The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone carrying suspected narcotics that had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side at Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district late last night, officials said on Thursday.

"BSF jawans intercepted and gunned down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace. The security forces have once again foiled the nefarious attempts of Pakistan to smuggle contraband through drone. The security forces guarding the Indo-Pak border noticed some movement late last night. The jawans acted promptly and started firing at the drone that had intruded from Pakistan side into the Indian territory after crossing the International Border. The drone was brought down immediately," sources said.

The security forces recovered the drone along with around two kg suspected heroin worth crores of rupees, sources said. BSF has initiated a search operation in the area. Notably, cases of contraband smuggling along the International Border are continuously coming to the fore.

Earlier, on July 9, the BSF had gunned down another drone near Rajoke village in Bhikhiwind sub-division of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. The drone was a Quadcopter of model - DJI Matrice 350 RTK series. On June 24, a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) was shot down by BSF jawans in the same district. Another drone that was gunned down two days prior to this incident, was carrying two packets of suspected narcotics near Punjab's Abohar.

In June, a few cases were reported from Rai village in Amritsar where BSF had recovered a drone along the International Border carrying narcotics.