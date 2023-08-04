BSF RECOVERS 10 KG NARCOTICS DROPPED BY PAKISTANI DRONE IN JODHPUR

Jodhpur: The Border Security Forces (BSF) recovered around 10 kg of narcotics dropped via Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jodhpur, officials said today.

The narcotics, suspected to be heroin was dropped in four packets. It is worth Rs 53 crore and was seized by the BSF jawans who were posted along the border adjacent to Srikaranpur in sector Sriganganagar. A major smuggling bid from the Pakistan side has thus been foiled by the security forces on the western front.

Soldiers guarding the border, got alerted after hearing the buzzing drone coming from Pakistan side last night. They immediately fired at the drone that had breached the International Border and entered the Indian side in Srikaranpur. A search operation was initiated immediately. In which, three packets of suspected heroin wrapped with yellow tapes were recovered from the spot.

When fresh search operation was initiated this morning, the troops recovered another such packet of suspected heroin. According to the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Jodhpur, a total of four packets of suspected heroin weighing 10.85 kg were recovered in this operation. The net worth of the total narcotics seized in the international market is around Rs 53 crore, an official said. The narcotics recovered by the BSF will be handed over to the concerned agency for detailed investigation, he added.

A continuous effort is underway by Pakistan to smuggle drugs through drones across the border and destabilise the region. But, under the leadership of IG Puneet Rastogi, the soldiers of BSF Rajasthan have managed to foil the effort.

Last month, a Pakistani drone was shot down on the intervening night of July 19 and 20 at Raisinghnagar and three packets of suspected heroin along with the drone were recovered from the area. On June 21, two kg heroin was recovered in Gharsana area of the border in Bikaner by BSF Rajasthan while on June 24, two kg of suspected heroin dropped by Pakistani drone was recovered in Rawla area.