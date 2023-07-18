Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): A Pakistani drone was spotted by Border Security Force personnel posted on the border near Trishul BOP post in the Samjakothi police station area after which the BSF personnel fired 20 rounds towards the drone. Following the firing, the drone returned towards Pakistan.

SP Paris Deshmukh Anil said that a search operation has been conducted in the area by the BSF and the police. It is feared that a consignment of narcotics has been thrown into the Indian border by drone. The villagers are also being interrogated by the police in this case.