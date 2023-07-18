Jaipur: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan on Tuesday allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said. The incident took place in the morning when Sandeep Baradar (31) was on duty at Dhanana post, Station House Officer of Sam police station Urjaram said.

The jawan was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Baradar, a native of Karnataka, was posted in BSF's 154th Battalion and had returned to duty three days ago from leave, he said. The body was handed over his family members after post-mortem, the police official said. A case under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of Code of Criminal Procedure was registered and investigation initiated, he said.

Earlier in May, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.The incident took place in the early hours at Chinkara border out post. The jawan has been identified as head constable Premkumar Yadav of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.Yadav had joined duty on April 30 after spending one month at his home.

While the exact motive behind Yadav’s extreme step remains a mystery, family discord is suspected to be the reason. BSF officials and police recovered the body.While confirming the report, BSF officials said that after conducting an autopsy, the body will be handed over to Yadav's family in Madhya Pradesh.