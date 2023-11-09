Barmer (Rajasthan): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday morning, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar (24), a resident of the Bakhasar police station area of Tripura. The jawan was posted on the Indo-Pak border in the Barmer district on Wednesday night.

On receiving the information, the top BSF officials and Bakhasar police station officer Surajbhan Singh with his team reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem. According to the police, the jawan had been working in Barmer for the last two years. Bakhasar police station officer Surajbhan Singh said that the body has been sent for post-mortem, however, the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, an army jawan shot himself dead by firing from his INSAS rifle in Chhatiisgarh's Korba. He ended his life at the electronic voting machine warehouse behind the District Collectorate office. Soon after the gunshot sound was heard, others rushed to the spot and found the body of the jawan on the ground in a pool of blood.

Besides, blood stains were splattered on the wall of the room where he shot himself dead. After the incident, along with the Civil Line police station, a team of dog squad and forensic experts reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.