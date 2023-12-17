Rajasthan: The mystery shrouded the death of the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in a hotel situated at the Jaisalmer Railway Station bordering India-Pakistan on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Adarsh ​​Kumar Rai (43), a resident of Kakroli district in Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh, the police confirmed.

The soldier, working in the 108th Battalion of Border Security Force in Jaisalmer was on his way home after a holiday when he died. Having sufficient time to board the train, he booked a room in a local hotel near the railway station to take a rest. However, the hotel staff came to check on him when he did not come out of the room to board his train at the given time. Despite several knocks on the door, he did not respond, forcing the hotel staff to call the police.