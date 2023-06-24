BSF FOILS DRUG SMUGGLING BID ALONG IB IN RAJASTHAN 2 KG SUSPECTED HEROIN RECOVERED

Jaipur: In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel has foiled a smuggling bid along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan by recovering 2 kg heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone in Rawla area of Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday. It is learnt that the recovery was made during the intervening night of Jun 23 and 24.

“On intervening night of 23-24 Jun 2023, alert troops of BSF Bikaner deployed along Indo-Pak IB in Rawla, heard buzzing sound of drone originating from Pak side; fired in the direction of sound and recovered two packets of suspected narcotics(Wt approx 2 kg ) from the site,” a BSF Rajasthan spokesman said. SP Paris Deshmukh while confirming the development said that the BSF jawans deployed near near the border post Ashoka and Jagdeva of R1 BSF battalion of Gharsana area, detected the drone coming from Pakistan at midnight.

The soldiers fired around ten to twelve rounds at the drone, which disappeared from the sight. Later, top BSF officers reached the spot and a search operation was launched for possible drone droppings, an official said adding two packets containing the narcotics was recovered. The SP said that the joint search operation of BSF and Police is going on in the area to find out about the smugglers who were supposed to pick the narcotics and smuggle them in the country.

Security forces have heightened the border vigil in the area even as multiple security checkposts have been set up at the entry and exit points.