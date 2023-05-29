BRIDES FATHER ATTACKS GROOM IN RAJASTHANS DUNGAPUR

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a groom was attacked by his father-in-law with a sword in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Monday. The attack ensued the moment the wedding rituals were over. The father-in-law took the groom inside a room for holding discussions. Suddenly, the accused hit the groom with a sword.

The injured groom was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Three others, including the bride, were also injured when they came forward to save the groom. The incident took place at Barbodania village in Oberi police station area of ​​the district. Four people, including son-in-law (groom), and daughter (bride), were injured in the attack. The father of the bride was opposing the love marriage. The assailant's daughter had eloped with her beau about two months ago. Peeved over this, the girl's father was nursing the grudge. The accused was waiting for the opportune moment to take revenge.

People from both families were enjoying the wedding ceremony. The members of the Baraat party along with groom Chirag left for bride Bhawna's house on Monday morning. Chirag and Bhavna tied the nuptial knot and took marriage vows. The family members were rejoicing. The members of the Baraat party were accorded a warm welcome by the bride's family. There was an atmosphere of enthusiasm.

The Baraatis were dancing to the tune of the musical band. But the atmosphere turned gloomy, after the completion of the marriage ceremony. The accused Kaluram took Chirag to a room and attacked him with a sword. The commotion prevailed at the marriage venue after the incident.

When bride Bhavna came to the rescue, the father also attacked her with a sword. Apart from this, groom's brother Anurag and another person Rohit who came forward were also injured.

On receiving information, the Oberi police rushed to the spot to take of the situation. The injured have been admitted to Sagwara Hospital. However, no complaint was lodged from the groom's side. Bride Bhavan said, "We are both adults and have attained the age of 21 years. Our marriage was registered in the court. I was staying with my husband. But my family members persuaded us to go in for marriage ceremony. But, when the marriage was over my father attacked my husband. He sustained injuries and undergoing treatment at the hospital."