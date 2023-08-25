Jaipur (Rajasthan): Braveheart constable, Prahlad Singh, who sustained fatal gunshot injuries on his head during a shootout, breathed his last at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Singh (SMS) Hospital on Friday. Constable Prahlad was critically injured when he was chasing a group of criminals involved in vehicle lifting in Rajasthan's Dausa district. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

Expressing heartfelt condolences for the martyred constable, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, DGP Umesh Mishra, and Chief Secretary Usha Sharma observed a minute's silence for the departed soul. Several senior police officers and others rushed to the hospital to pay last respects to the martyr Prahlad.

The injured constable was rushed to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur from Dausa. He sustained fatal gunshot injuries while chasing the members of the vehicle lifters' gang in the Dausa district of the state. The injured constable was admitted to the neurosurgery department of the hospital. During the surgery, the doctors were successful in taking out half portion of the bullet, while the other half part of the bullet was still lodged deep inside the brain.

He was on ventilator support. Although the doctors were able to remove a piece of the bullet from his brain, the other piece of the bullet was stuck deep inside the brain. His medical condition deteriorated further and finally, he died on Friday.